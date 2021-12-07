STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty completes shooting for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian are the principal cast members.

Published: 07th December 2021

Mammootty is producing the film under his newly launched production house Mammootty Company.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier about Mammootty collaborating for the first time with director Lijo Jose Pellissery on the latter’s next project after Churuli, titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (NNM). The actor has completed his work in the same.

NNM, scripted by Jallikattu-fame S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location. Mammootty is producing the film under his newly launched production house Mammootty Company.

Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian are the principal cast members. Theni Eswar, who shot Peranbu and the upcoming Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvoth-starrer Puzhu, is behind the camera.
Mammootty will work with Lijo again for a segment for an upcoming Malayalam anthology for Netflix based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair.

He will next join the sets of K Madhu’s CBI 5 on December 10. The investigative thriller, which began filming recently, will see Mammootty reprising his iconic CBI officer character, Sethurama Iyer, again.

