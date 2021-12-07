STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ratheesh B Poduval working on period epic

Based on Nala Damayanti, the project is being prepped as a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual

Published: 07th December 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Designer-turned-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval distinguished himself as one of the most unique and sought after voices in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Designer-turned-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval distinguished himself as one of the most unique and sought after voices in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham) is working on a period epic based on the popular ‘Nala Damayanti’ tale from the Mahabharata. A love story, the narrative will present Nalacharitham from Damayanti’s point of view. It is being prepped as a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual.

Speaking to us, Ratheesh expresses the hope of looking at a “mythological tale from a contemporary angle” while being faithful to the period. “It’s a big-scale project that will have production and costume designs reflective of 3000 BC. It’s going to be quite a challenge to recreate the costumes, architectural designs, and various details of the time,” he says.

Elaborating further, Ratheesh adds that he wants to attempt something different from what we usually see in Indian mythological epics. “Firstly, I’m hoping to avoid the theatricality in the performances while figuring out a way to realise the fantasy aspects. Secondly, it won’t be the usual palaces or other architectural designs we have seen numerous times before. It will require extensive work with regard to the visual effects and art departments.”

As for the locations, Ratheesh plans to set it at previously unexplored parts of the world. “Shooting something like this in Kerala would be difficult, so I’m looking at some enchanting locales abroad. I have a few names in mind,” he says.

As the project is a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual, Ratheesh hopes to cast the male lead from Hindi and the female lead from Malayalam. 

He is also looking at the possibilities of dubbing the film in Tamil and Kannada. Ratheesh has already initiated discussions with a Mumbai-based production house to sort out the casting, budget and other details.

Meanwhile, Ratheesh is busy with his next Malayalam feature Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, a courtroom drama headlined by Kunchacko Boban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Ratheesh B Poduval Nala Damayanti
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp