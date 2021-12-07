Ratheesh B Poduval working on period epic

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Android Kunjappan, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham) is working on a period epic based on the popular ‘Nala Damayanti’ tale from the Mahabharata. A love story, the narrative will present Nalacharitham from Damayanti’s point of view. It is being prepped as a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual.

Speaking to us, Ratheesh expresses the hope of looking at a “mythological tale from a contemporary angle” while being faithful to the period. “It’s a big-scale project that will have production and costume designs reflective of 3000 BC. It’s going to be quite a challenge to recreate the costumes, architectural designs, and various details of the time,” he says.

Elaborating further, Ratheesh adds that he wants to attempt something different from what we usually see in Indian mythological epics. “Firstly, I’m hoping to avoid the theatricality in the performances while figuring out a way to realise the fantasy aspects. Secondly, it won’t be the usual palaces or other architectural designs we have seen numerous times before. It will require extensive work with regard to the visual effects and art departments.”

As for the locations, Ratheesh plans to set it at previously unexplored parts of the world. “Shooting something like this in Kerala would be difficult, so I’m looking at some enchanting locales abroad. I have a few names in mind,” he says.

As the project is a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual, Ratheesh hopes to cast the male lead from Hindi and the female lead from Malayalam.

He is also looking at the possibilities of dubbing the film in Tamil and Kannada. Ratheesh has already initiated discussions with a Mumbai-based production house to sort out the casting, budget and other details.

Meanwhile, Ratheesh is busy with his next Malayalam feature Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, a courtroom drama headlined by Kunchacko Boban.