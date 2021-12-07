STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali headline Arun Bose’s next

Director Arun Bose, who made his mainstream feature debut with Tovino Thomas-starrer Luca, has started filming his next, a yet-to-be-titled film starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali.

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Director Arun Bose, who made his mainstream feature debut with Tovino Thomas-starrer Luca, has started filming his next, a yet-to-be-titled film starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali. Filmmaker Salim Ahmed (Pathemaari, Adaminte Makan Abu) is producing.

Aparna Balamurali

The film also sees Arun Bose reteaming with Luca writer Mridul George, who tells us it’s a love story. “The characters played by Unni and Aparna are the main focus of the story,” he adds. “It revolves around their relationship. That’s all we can say at the moment.”

Madhu Ambat is behind the camera, with Kiran Das editing. Sooraj S Kurup handles the music while Anees Nadodi manages the art department. Gayathri Kishore is in charge of costumes.

The project is among Salim Ahamed’s newly announced productions aside from writer-director Charlie Davis’ Sundari Gardens, featuring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav.

Aparna, who recently won raves for her performance in Soorarai Pottru, has also signed Praveen Prabharam’s Ula.

