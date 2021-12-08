Muddy is an ‘Indian’ film: Composer Ravi Basrur

By Express News Service

Ahead of the release of director Dr Pragabhal’s action-adventure Muddy, a press meet was held at Kochi that saw the attendance of Dr Pragabhal, cinematographer KG Ratheesh, and composer Ravi Basrur.

The first 4X4 mud race film in India, Muddy will be released in six languages on December 10, 2022. This is the first Malayalam film for KGF-fame Ravi Basrur, who told media persons that though Hindi films are popular in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, South Indian films get categorised into four parts. “Now I am trying to bring together all the South Indian films as one and treat them as ‘Indian’ films through a big canvas,” he said.

The composer also spoke on the limitations when creating background music in films that give more importance to dialogues. However, as a technician, he felt Muddy gave him more space to work. “The cinematographer and editor have presented their skills and I have only given support to the visuals. Muddy is a film that should be experienced in theatres,” opines Ravi Basrur, who also designed the sound of the film.

Director Pragabhal said that mud racing was selected as the theme of the film because he wants to deliver a unique experience to audiences.

“The choreography for Muddy was the biggest challenge as there were no other films that we could use as a reference for mud racing. It took five years of research to start the film,” he said. “The screenplay was written with an emphasis on the characters. After completing the screenplay, we decided to go with new faces to preserve the novelty factor. They were trained in mud racing for two years. We have national-level mud racers involved in the film.”

Cinematographer KG Ratheesh also found the film a challenge to shoot. “Though it was difficult to shoot at the location for more than three hours, it was a great experience for me,” he recalled. Raatsasan-fame San Lokesh edited the film.

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner of PK 7. Newcomers Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair essay the leads. Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, and Sunil Sukhada are also in the cast.