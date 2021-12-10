Roshan Mathew-Anna Ben’s Night Drive gets first look

By Express News Service

Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, and Indrajith Sukumaran are in Vysakh’s next, Night Drive. A first-look poster with the tagline ‘The hunted becomes the hunters’ has been released.

Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote the upcoming Pathaam Valavu (starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith) and Amala Paul-starrer Cadaver, penned the screenplay.

Abhilash tells us that the film will see the Pulimurugan director deviating from his usual style. “The story takes place over a single night. This is the first time that he is attempting a full-fledged thriller. I wouldn’t call it minimalist, and yet, it’s not in the vein of the usual big-budget entertainers that he does,” says the writer.

Night Drive is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto. Sunil S Pillai edited the film that was shot by cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Ranjin Raj composed the music and background score.