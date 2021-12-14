STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagathy Sreekumar to face arc lights after nearly a decade; he will be seen in action in Mammooty's 'CBI5'

The versatile actor was away from show biz for nearly a decade after he met with a road accident on March 10, 2012.

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mollywood's 'comedy king' Jagathy Sreekumar is poised to face the arc lights after a long gap. His fans and well-wishers can see him in the fifth edition of the CBI series starring Mammootty.

'CBI5' is directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was released in 1988. It was followed by Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), and Nerariyan CBI (2005).

Jagathy had starred as a CBI SI Vikram in the movies.

The versatile actor was away from show biz for nearly a decade after he met with a road accident on March 10, 2012. He was seriously injured when the car in which he was travelling crashed into a median while negotiating a curve at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district. He had to undergo multiple surgical procedures and his speech and his ability to recognize people were affected following the accident. As a result, he has been out of the movies since then.  However, the actor had appeared in an advertisement last year, and 'CBI5' will mark his re-entry into the show biz. The actor had celebrated his 70th birthday on January 5, 2021.

According to a report, after figuring out a way to include Vikram (Jagathy's character) in the story, the crew plans to film Jagathy's portions at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. The shoot is currently progressing in Kakkanad, Kochi.

Apart from Mammootty, Mukesh, and Jagathy Sreekumar, the film will also have actors Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sharath, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

