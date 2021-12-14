M Mukundan to script his own novel for the first time in ‘Autorickshawkkarante Bharya’

By Online Desk

Director Harikumar, who has recently delivered some interesting films like ‘Clint’ and ‘Jwalamukhi’, has stepped into his next - an ambitious project titled ‘Autorickshawkkarante Bharya’, which is based on the eponymous story by prolific Malayalam writer M Mukundan. The film will feature Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role and actress Ann Augustine is making her second innings playing the leading lady after a gap of four years. ‘Autorickshawkkarante Bharya’ will go on floors in Mahe today, and speaking exclusively to ETimes, director Harikumar spilled the beans about the film.

Suraj Venjarmoodu has roped in to play Sajeevan, the autorickshaw driver who owns the KL 37 BG 0026 number vehicle! “I cannot envision someone other than Suraj Venjaramoodu to step into the shoes of Sajeevan. The character is strictly performance-oriented. There is much space for the actor to explore. And Suraj Venjaramoodu is an impeccable performer. In this movie, there is much space for emotions, the chemistry between the characters, and I am positive that Suraj Venjaramoodu will handle it with grace,” Harikumar shared.

Speaking about casting Ann Augustine as Radhika, the director shared, "Along with Sajeevan, Radhika too is a central character in the film. Both of them are equally important to the narrative as it was in M Mukundan’s story. Initially, during the discussions, a few names popped up, including some current favourites, but I felt Ann Augustine would be apt for the role of Radhika. She has been away from acting for a while now, so I think this would be a powerful re-entry for her as well.”

As mentioned earlier the film is based on M Mukundan’s story ‘Autorickshawkkarante Bharya’ and much to the surprise the author himself has crafted the screenplay for the upcoming film. This will also mark the prolific writer’s debut as a screenplay writer. “M Mukundan himself is scripting for the film, interestingly for the first time! Since the film is based on his story ‘Autorickshakkarante Bharya’, who else is better than him to write the screenplay. The whole story is rooted in Mahe, and the dialect is also very distinct and frankly, some words are beyond the understanding of someone like me who is a Trivandrum native! We have been working on this project for quite some time. And has completed scripting two months back. It’s a blessing that M Mukundan sir himself is scripting,” Harikumar shared.

Meanwhile, the director also divulged that there would be more to the movie than one has read in the story. “There is an extension to the climax of the story, in the film. And Lilly teacher, who is the French teacher at the school will be appearing in the film. Swasika has roped in to play the role,” he added.

Speaking about other casts in the film Harikumar shared, “Manohari Joy of 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha' fame has roped in as Sajeevan's mother. Veteran actor Janardhanan has roped in as Sajeevan’s uncle, French Vasu, who is a retired French soldier. French Vasu still has a soft spot for France and loves to boast about it!”

The team will start shooting today (December 13) and is planning to wrap up the shoot in one schedule by January 20, 2022.