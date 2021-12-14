Rajisha Vijayan, director Gautham Menon to star in campus film 'Lovefully Yours Vedha'

By Express News Service

A host of big names are teaming up for a campus drama titled Lovefully Yours Vedha. Rajisha Vijayan and Venkitesh, who previously shared the screen in Stand Up, will be starring alongside Sreenath Bhasi, Gautham Menon, Anikha Surendran, Sruthi Jayan, and Nilja K Baby.

Newcomer Praghesh Sukumaran is directing with the backing of producers Radhakrishnan Khalayil and Ruvin Viswam. Rahul Raj has been roped in as the composer. The team kicked off the production with a pooja and switch-on ceremony.

Scripted by Babu Vailathur, the film is being touted as a big-budget affair that tells the tale of campus friendship, romance and student politics in the nineties. The other cast members are Appani Sarath, Shaju Sridhar and IM Vijayan.

Tobin Thomas is the cinematographer, with Sobin Soman as the editor. The film will start shooting in Thrissur on December 15 and aims for a theatrical release.