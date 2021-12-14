STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rajisha Vijayan, director Gautham Menon to star in campus film 'Lovefully Yours Vedha'

Newcomer Praghesh Sukumaran is directing with the backing of producers Radhakrishnan Khalayil and Ruvin Viswam.

Published: 14th December 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajisha Vijayan (L) and director Gautham Menon

Rajisha Vijayan (L) and director Gautham Menon (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

A host of big names are teaming up for a campus drama titled Lovefully Yours Vedha. Rajisha Vijayan and Venkitesh, who previously shared the screen in Stand Up, will be starring alongside Sreenath Bhasi, Gautham Menon, Anikha Surendran, Sruthi Jayan, and Nilja K Baby.

Newcomer Praghesh Sukumaran is directing with the backing of producers Radhakrishnan Khalayil and Ruvin Viswam. Rahul Raj has been roped in as the composer. The team kicked off the production with a pooja and switch-on ceremony.

Scripted by Babu Vailathur, the film is being touted as a big-budget affair that tells the tale of campus friendship, romance and student politics in the nineties. The other cast members are Appani Sarath, Shaju Sridhar and IM Vijayan.

Tobin Thomas is the cinematographer, with Sobin Soman as the editor. The film will start shooting in Thrissur on December 15 and aims for a theatrical release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkitesh Lovefully Yours Vedha Rajisha Vijayan Gautham Menon Anikha Surendran
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp