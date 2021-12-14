Shine Tom Chacko joins Aishwarya Lekshmi in Prithviraj Productions-backed 'Kumari'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Roshan Mathew is playing one of the leads in the Aishwarya Lekshmi-led Kumari. However, the actor has dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Shine Tom Chacko has replaced him in the film helmed by Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev.

The other cast members are Tanvi Ram, Swasika Vijay, Surabhi Lakshmi, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Rahul Madhav, Spadikam George, Giju John, and Shruti Menon.

Nirmal is co-producing the folktale-inspired film with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of their newly launched production company, The Fresh Lime Sodas. The team is associating with Jins Varghese’s Big J Entertainments.

Presented by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the film's principal technical crew comprises Jakes Bejoy, Sreejith Sarang, production designer Gokul Das, and costume designer Stephy Zavior.

Shine recently wowed audiences with his chilling turn in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup. He also has Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam, Prasobh Vijayan's Adi, and Jijo Antony's Adithattu lined up, aside from his Tamil debut in Vijay's next Beast, directed by Doctor-fame Nelson Dilipkumar.