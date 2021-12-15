STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TK Rajeev Kumar’s Kolaambi to release on MTalkie platform

Published: 15th December 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Veteran filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar’s latest film Kolaambi will premiere on the newly launched OTT platform MTalkie.

The Nithya Menen-starrer was an official selection to the Indian Panorama category of the International Film Festival of India, Goa, in 2019.

MTalkie is a regional OTT platform that aims at giving a deserving space and visibility to high-quality regional content.

Kolaambi is touted as a family drama starring Renji Panicker, Nithya Menen, Rohini Mollatti, Dileesh Pothan, Aristo Suresh, G Suresh Kumar, the late P Balachandran, Baiju, Vijay Yesudas, Manju Pillai, Sidharth Menon, and others.

Roopesh Omana has produced Kolaambi under the banner of Nirmalyam Cinema. KM Venugopal penned the script from a story by TK Rajeev Kumar.

Ace cinematographer Ravi Varman is behind the camera, and Resul Pookutty designed the sound. Sabu Cyril worked on the production design, and Ajay Kuliyoor edited it.

Ramesh Narayanan is the music composer, and Razi Muhammed is the installation artist. V Purushothaman and Shiny Benjamin are the associate directors.

