Kurup makers hint at second film 'Alexander'

Following the surprise release of Kurup on Netflix a couple of days before the speculated date, the makers have hinted at a follow-up to the film that may or may not be a sequel.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:09 AM

A still from Dulquer Salman-starrer 'Kurup'.

By Express News Service

Following the surprise release of Kurup on Netflix a couple of days before the speculated date, the makers have hinted at a follow-up to the film that may or may not be a sequel. An official announcement is likely to clear up the intention of the makers.

Dulquer Salmaan, who played the eponymous character, have shared a motion poster that strikes out ‘Kurup’ from the title to highlight ‘Alexander’, the identity that Kurup assumes at the end of Kurup. After its release in theatres on November 12, the film was welcomed by a thunderous response, with theatres screening it still running to maximum capacity. Kurup was the first big Malayalam release since theatres reopened in Kerala after the second wave lockdown was lifted.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Shivajith Padmanabhavan, among others. Shine’s performance, in particular, was lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Kurup was released in theatres and on Netflix in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, from a story by Jithin K Jose, Kurup was bankrolled by Dulquer’s home banner, Wayfarer Films.

