WATCH | Trailer of Roshan Mathew-Anna Ben thriller 'Night Drive' out

The film was shot by Shaji Kumar, edited by Sunil S Pillai and composed by Renjin Raju. 

Published: 17th December 2021

Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben, and Indrajith Sukumaran are in Vysakh’s next, Night Drive.

By Express News Service

After delivering a string of hits such as Pokkiri Raja, Pulimurugan and Madhura Raja, director Vysakh is back with Night Drive, a film that’s different from the widely crowd-pleasing fare he made before. 

The trailer has been released, revealing the main characters played by Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith Sukumaran. As evident from the footage, it is devoid of the usual masala elements that characterised Vysakh’s previous entertainers. 

The film takes place over one night and revolves around the main characters in a jam and running into Indrajith’s character while on a night ride.

Night Drive is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto and written by Abhilash Pillai. Abhilash also scripted M Padmakumar’s Patham Valavu and the Tamil-Telugu film Cadaver. The film was shot by Shaji Kumar, edited by Sunil S Pillai and composed by Renjin Raju. 

Night ‌ Drive is Anna Ben’s next release after Sara’s, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Roshan and Indrajith last appeared in Kuruthi and Kurup, respectively.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

