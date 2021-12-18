STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appan trailer: Sunny Wayne-Maju’s dark comedy delves into parent-child conflicts

The narrative seems to revolve around Alencier’s patriarch and the unnerving effect of his presence on those around him.

'Appan' sees Sunny Wayne reuniting with French Viplavam director Maju.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Sunny Wayne’s new film Appan has been released. The footage introduces the principal cast comprising Sunny, Alencier Ley Lopez, Ananya, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan in what is seemingly a dark comedy that delves into parent-child conflicts. 

The narrative seems to revolve around Alencier’s patriarch and the unnerving effect of his presence on those around him. The film sees Sunny reuniting with French Viplavam director Maju. Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat, who produced Vellam, is backing the film. A release date is expected soon. Sunny Wayne Productions is jointly producing Appan with Josekutty and Ranjith’s banner Tiny Hands Productions.

Maju wrote the screenplay with R Jayakumar based on a story by the former. Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Shivaram, Ashraf, and Master Drupad Krishna are also part of the cast in major roles.

Appan has Kiran Das as editor and Pappu as the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent scored the music. Kripesh Ayyappankutty is the art director, and Lenin Valappad is in charge of sync sound.

