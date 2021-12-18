Basil Joseph talks about challenges of shooting 'Minnal Murali'

MUMBAI: Basil Joseph, the director of the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali', had always wanted to explore the superhero genre but the ambitious film came with its own set of challenges.



And that's where the director found the motivation to work harder and put together a brilliant origin story of the indigenous superhero.



Talking about the making of the film, the director shared, "The idea of 'Minnal Murali' was brought to me by writer Arun in 2018. Even though it was an interesting idea, it was a massive challenge to make a superhero film in Malayalam. A convincing film in this particular genre was an all set challenge, and if taken up we would have to give in our everything."



Sharing insights on the risks involved in the film, he said, "Not just the CG and action sequences had to be up to the mark but the screenplay had to be justifying the genre, if it does not match up to the scale of a superhero story everything could go wrong really fast."



He further said, "However, this was a genre I had always wanted to explore, so I was in a bit of a dilemma whether I should pursue the film or wait until I could head the film on a larger scale. But the thing about this film was that it was not only a challenge to bring to the audience a convincing Malayalam superhero film but it was something I had never done before."



"It was a motivation to work on something so different, and with the right amount of time invested and doing our best to showcase 'Minnal Murali', the right kind of cast and crew fell into place. Not just me, but every person in front and behind the camera has given their 100 per cent to the film and I couldn't be happier with the results! I hope the audience sees the work put into this film and enjoys the movie," he concluded.



'Minnal Murali', set in the 1990s, is a story of a tailor who gets superpowers after being struck by a bolt of lightning. Bankrolled by Weekend Blockbusters' Sophia Paul, the film also stars Femina George, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese and Harisree Asokan in supporting roles.



The film will stream on Netflix from December 24 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.