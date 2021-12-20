STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actors Maniyanpilla Raju, Lal and Vijay Babu emerge winners in AMMA executive panel polls

The election to AMMA's executive committee was held several years after its inception in the mid-1990s.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Shwetha Menon, Manju Pillai, Maniyanpilla Raju and Asha Sharath at the AMMA general body meeting held in Kochi

Actors Shwetha Menon, Manju Pillai, Maniyanpilla Raju and Asha Sharath at the AMMA general body meeting held in Kochi. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The election to the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was held on Sunday. Three of the candidates fielded by the official panel - Nivin Pauly, Asha Sharath and Honey Rose were defeated by independent candidates - actors Maniyanpilla Raju, Lal and Vijay Babu  in the election.

The official panel had fielded Asha Sharath and Shwetha Menon for the vice-president post. Meanwhile, Raju contested as an independent candidate for the same post. Both Raju and Shwetha won the elections. Meanwhile, actor-producer Vijay Babu, actor-director Lal defeated the official candidates, Honey Rose and Nivin Pauly.

Actor Nazar Latheef had also filed nominations to the executive committee. The official candidates fielded for the 11-member executive committee were Rachana Narayanankutty, Unni Mukundan, Baburaj, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Tovino Thomas, Honey Rose, Surabhi Lakshmi, Tiny Tom, Manju Pillai and Nivin Pauly. 

The election to AMMA's executive committee was held several years after its inception in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, in a press meeting held after the election in Kochi, Maniyanpilla Raju said that there were no differences of opinion among the actors and the decision to participate in the election was taken to make the situation 'alive'. The AMMA has also modified its bylaw.

"We have modified our bylaw. We will be launching a strict code of conduct for the actors preventing them from using drugs or any similar narcotics on the shooting sets. There will be separate cells for the welfare of women. Steps will also be taken to counter fake news spreading on social media platforms against AMMA and its members," said executive committee member Baburaj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maniyanpilla Raju Lal Vijay Babu AMMA Nivin Pauly Asha Sharath Honey Rose AMMA elections
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp