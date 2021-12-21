Mahesh Narayanan’s next, Ariyippu, starts rolling

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Kunchacko Boban is reteaming with director Mahesh Narayanan again for a film titled, Ariyippu (Declaration). Filming for the same has commenced.

The actor is jointly bankrolling the feature with Mahesh and Shebin Backer (Take Off, Charlie).

Ariyippu sees Mahesh back in the director’s chair after Malik. Notably, he is reuniting with Malik and Take Off cinematographer Sanu John Varghese.

Mahesh recently completed his debut stint as cinematographer with the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayankunju, directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakar.

Last seen in Bheemante Vazhi, Kunchacko has an exciting lineup of films which includes Ottu (with Arvind Swami; completed), the Anjaam Pathira sequel Aaraam Pathira, Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Nna, Thaan Case Kodu.