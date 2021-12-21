STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' pushed to January 2022

'Thuramukham' is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:28 AM

A still from Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Thuramukham'.

By Express News Service

The release of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (The Harbour) has been pushed to Jan 20, 2022. The big-budget period epic was earlier planned as a Christmas release.

The film is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith play the lead roles. 

Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, Thuramukham has a script by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram. 

