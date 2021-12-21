Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' pushed to January 2022

By Express News Service

The release of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (The Harbour) has been pushed to Jan 20, 2022. The big-budget period epic was earlier planned as a Christmas release.

The film is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith play the lead roles.

Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, Thuramukham has a script by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram.