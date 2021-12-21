STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Naradan' to release on January 27, 2022

Starring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben as the main leads, Naradan is a journalism thriller in which Sharafudheen also appears in a pivotal role.

Published: 21st December 2021

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Aashiq Abu’s most anticipated Naradan has a release date. The team announced that the film will have a theatrical release on January 27, 2022.

Naradan is Tovino’s third film with Aashiq after Mayaanadhi and Virus. The film has a script by writer Unni R.  

Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla are producing under the banner of OPM Cinemas.
The technical team has Saiju Sreedharan as editor, Jaffer Zadique on camera, and Sekhar Menon for music.

Meanwhile, Tovino’s Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on December 24. Anna Ben, last seen in Sara’s, is also awaiting the release of Vysakh’s Night Drive, in which she shares the screen with Roshan Mathew.

