Aa Mukham: Priyanka Nair’s single-character drama gets first poster

We had reported earlier that Priyanka Nair is headlining a single-character drama directed by newcomer Abhilash Purushothaman. The first-look poster reveals the title as Aa Mukham. The film will be released in Malayalam and Tamil.

Though a few character details were kept under wraps before, the filmmaker has now revealed that it revolves around a woman dealing with schizophrenia. A Kerala State award winner, Priyanka is the only actor appearing throughout the film.

In an earlier conversation with us, Abhilash had described it as a “performance-driven drama” and that the main character’s state of mind is conveyed to the audience through her monologues. He also added that the film should likely appeal to pan-Indian audiences too.

Nufais Rahman is backing the project under the banner of Nabeeha Movie Productions. Kerala State and national award-winning cinematographer Pratap P Nair lensed the film while Sobin K Soman handled editing duties. Deepankuran Kaithapuram composed the music and background score.