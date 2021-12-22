STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aa Mukham: Priyanka Nair’s single-character drama gets first poster

A Kerala State award winner, Priyanka is the only actor appearing throughout the film.

Priyanka Nair's first look from 'Aa Mukham'.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Priyanka Nair is headlining a single-character drama directed by newcomer Abhilash Purushothaman. The first-look poster reveals the title as Aa Mukham. The film will be released in Malayalam and Tamil.

Though a few character details were kept under wraps before, the filmmaker has now revealed that it revolves around a woman dealing with schizophrenia. A Kerala State award winner, Priyanka is the only actor appearing throughout the film. 

In an earlier conversation with us, Abhilash had described it as a “performance-driven drama” and that the main character’s state of mind is conveyed to the audience through her monologues. He also added that the film should likely appeal to pan-Indian audiences too. 

Nufais Rahman is backing the project under the banner of Nabeeha Movie Productions. Kerala State and national award-winning cinematographer Pratap P Nair lensed the film while Sobin K Soman handled editing duties. Deepankuran Kaithapuram composed the music and background score.

