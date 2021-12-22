Rahman-starrer Ethire to roll on December 24

By Express News Service

Actor Rahman is getting back for a new Malayalam film titled Ethire, which has Gokul Suresh and Namitha Pramod as his co-stars. The shoot will commence on December 24 in Thodupuzha, with Muvattupuzha as another location. Screenwriter Amal K Joby is turning director with the project touted as a suspense thriller. Amal is known for scripting director K Madhu’s Banking Hours 10-4.

Abhishek Films, the production house behind the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project Raam, is bankrolling the film. Ramesh P Pillai is producing it under the banner. The other cast members include Maniyanpilla Raju, Shanthikrishna, Indrans and Dr Rony. Filmmaker Sethu (of Sachy-Sethu duo) penned the screenplay to the story by Amal and Amaldev KR. Kedar is composing the music. Vishnu Narayanan is behind the camera, with Nikhil Venu as the editor.

