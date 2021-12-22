Uncensored version of 'Churuli' shown on OTT platform: Censor Board to Kerala HC

By PTI

An uncensored version of the Malayalam mystery horror film 'Churuli' was released on OTT platform Sony LIV, the Censor Board (CBFC) told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The lawyer for CBFC submitted before Justice P V Kunhikrishnan that the censored version of the film was cleared for public viewing with an 'A' certificate.

However, the uncensored version of the film was released on the Over The Top (OTT) platform, he told the court.

In view of the CBFC statement, the lawyer for the petitioner, Peggy Fen, said he wants to modify the prayers in the petition and sought time for the same.

Advocate C A Anoop, appearing for Fen, also told the court that the language used in the movie was "filthy".

The court noted that no one was there representing the producer Lijo Jose Pellissery and therefore, listed the matter for hearing on January 7.

The court also said that while the petitioner, also a lawyer herself, may have a good case, she should consider approaching a civil court instead.

On a previous date of hearing, the court had termed as "atrocious" the language used in the film which was released via the OTT platform Sony LIV on November 19.

The petitioner has sought the removal of the movie from the OTT platform "as expeditiously as possible" for the reason that there is an "overdose of foul language" in the film.

The petition has contended that the film "uses filthy words lavishly without any curtain which outrages the modesty of women and children".

It has also contended that the movie did not adhere to censor board rules and regulations and did not display any statutory warning on the screen when showing characters using alcohol or smoking as is mandatory under the law.