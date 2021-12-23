After Thi.Mi.Ram, Shivaram Mony directs Indrans in Shubhadinam

By Express News Service

Director Shivaram Mony, who last directed the Neestream original Thi.Mi.Ram, is back with his next film, Shubhadinam, starring Indrans and Gireesh Neyyar in lead roles. The latter is also producing it under the banner of Neyyar Films. The filmmaker-editor tells us Shubhadinam is a “dark comedy” and a more mainstream affair compared to Thi.Mi.Ram.

“The main character is someone who, like everyone else, has his share of problems. One day, he comes up with a solution to all the problems in his life. He confidently picks an auspicious day to do it without being sure of whether he’ll go through with it or not. But he sets out anyway, placing his trust in the day. Little did he know that the decision would lead him to life-changing circumstances,” he adds.

The cast also features Harish Kanaran, Jayakrishnan, Rachana Narayanankutty, Baiju Santosh, Mareena Michael, Mala Parvathy, Arundhati Nair, Edavela Babu, Kottayam Pradeep, Meera Nair, Jayanthi, Arunkumar and Nebish Benson. VS Arunkumar wrote the film. Sunilprem LS is behind the lens.