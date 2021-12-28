STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rima Kallingal wins Golden Sparrow Award  

The movie has bagged the attention of critics for its technical brilliance during its screening at IFFK 2021 and Moscow International Film Festival.

Actress Rima Kallingal.

Actress Rima Kallingal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actress Rima Kallingal has won The Golden Sparrow Award for her performance in the single-take drama ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’ at the Diorama International Film Festival, 2021. The movie directed by Don Palathara starring Rima, Jithin Puthenchery and Neeraja Rajendran revolves around a couple in Kerala on their way to a doctor’s clinic to confirm a suspected pregnancy.

The entire narrative of 85 minutes rolls out in a single shot of their car ride to the medical facility. “It feels good to receive the award for sure. It’s a kind of validation, reassurance that your work still matters and the effort that a team puts in has been recognised. This small group of people coming together and doing this film during the pandemic shows how resourceful we are as artists,” said Rima.

“So many interesting movies with strong scripts came out in Kerala during the past two years and one of them being ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’. I’m extremely proud of being part of the movie. Though the award is for me, I feel it belongs to all of us. Don, Jitin and I were such a small crew,” Rima Kallingal added.

The movie has bagged the attention of critics for its technical brilliance during its screening at IFFK 2021 and Moscow International Film Festival. It is after years that a Malayalam Cinema is shortlisted at the Moscow International Film Festival, a release claimed. The movie is available on OTT platforms including Neestream, Cave, Roots, Saina Play, Mainstream, Filme and EventScape.

