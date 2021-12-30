Racing thriller Muddy to stream on Prime from Dec 31

By Express News Service

After its theatrical release on Dec 10, debutant Dr Pragabhal’s first 4x4 off-road racing film Muddy will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec 31.

The film is a multilingual, with the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions planned for a simultaneous release. Prema Krishnadas bankrolled it under the banner of PK7 Creations.

The film features newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair in the lead roles. Malayalam actors Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also part of the cast.

KGF-fame Ravi Basrur created the background score. Raatsasan-fame San Lokesh edited the film shot by KG Ratheesh.