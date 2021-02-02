Unni Mukundan joins the set of Prithviraj-starrer 'Bhramam'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj-starrer Bhramam went on floors recently with the actor and Rashi Khanna filming their portions in Fort Kochi.

The latest update is that Unni Mukundan, who also plays a leading part in the film, has joined the sets.

The actor sports a new look for the film, which is said to be a remake of Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun. Sharing a picture of himself with Prithviraj, Unni wrote, “This one is special! Joined Bhramam and if I clearly remember this happens to be my first and only picture with Prithviraj Sukumaran.”

Along with it, he also shared a throwback note recalling a memorable moment he shared with Prithviraj when the former had just entered the industry.

“Years back when I had just started acting, we had a small get-together post a cricket match. I had joined the meet in an autorickshaw. Late night, when everyone was leaving, Prithvi was the only one to have offered me a drive back home since I had no vehicle to ride back. I happily denied the gentleman’s gesture but did walk-off with a lot of happiness! You are still the same! Extremely positive and helpful.”

​Bhramam is being directed and shot by Ravi K Chandran.