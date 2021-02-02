STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan joins the set of Prithviraj-starrer 'Bhramam'

Unni Mukundan also shared a throwback note recalling a memorable moment he shared with Prithviraj when the former had just entered the industry.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The latest update is that Unni Mukundan, who also plays a leading part in the film, has joined the sets. 

The latest update is that Unni Mukundan, who also plays a leading part in the film, has joined the sets. 

By Express News Service

Prithviraj-starrer Bhramam went on floors recently with the actor and Rashi Khanna filming their portions in Fort Kochi.

The latest update is that Unni Mukundan, who also plays a leading part in the film, has joined the sets. 

The actor sports a new look for the film, which is said to be a remake of Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun. Sharing a picture of himself with Prithviraj, Unni wrote, “This one is special! Joined Bhramam and if I clearly remember this happens to be my first and only picture with Prithviraj Sukumaran.”

Along with it, he also shared a throwback note recalling a memorable moment he shared with Prithviraj when the former had just entered the industry.

“Years back when I had just started acting, we had a small get-together post a cricket match. I had joined the meet in an autorickshaw. Late night, when everyone was leaving, Prithvi was the only one to have offered me a drive back home since I had no vehicle to ride back. I happily denied the gentleman’s gesture but did walk-off with a lot of happiness! You are still the same! Extremely positive and helpful.”

​Bhramam is being directed and shot by Ravi K Chandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mollywood ​Bhramam Prithviraj Unni Mukundan
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp