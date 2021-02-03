STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Shylock' writers working on multi-starrer next

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Shylock, writers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed will be teaming up with director Ajai Vasudev again for a project which is expected to be a multi-starrer.  

Though some casting rumours were circulating online, Bibin tells us that the actors are yet to be confirmed. “We are still in the scripting stage, and any casting decision will be made only after we complete writing it. But we can say that it’s likely to be a multi-starrer.

As to who these actors are, we can only reveal them once everything becomes finalised. We hope to get things rolling by the end of the year.” As to the genre, Bibin reveals that it will be a mass entertainer albeit different in format from Shylock. “We are aiming for another crowd-pleasing entertainer that will involve a lot of actors and extras,” he says.

Before Ajai starts working on the yet-to-be-titled film, he will be directing a political thriller titled Naalaam Thoonu starring Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Royal Cinemas is backing the two announced projects. The Shyamaprasad project, on the other hand, is reportedly an adaptation of Sarah Joseph’s Aalohari Anandam.

