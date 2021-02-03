Soubin Shahir completes shooting for Lal Jose’s 'Meow'

By Express News Service

We had reported that Soubin Shahir is in Lal Jose’s next film Meow which has UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah as a location.

The director has updated that the actor has completed shooting his portions for the film. He also added that the team has finished filming in the UAE.

The film, scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram, has Mamta Mohandas as the female lead. Soubin and Mamta playing an expatriate couple. Meow marks Lal Jose’s third film in UAE after Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace. Salim Kumar and Harisree Yusuf are also part of the cast.

The team had revealed earlier that Meow is a family drama revolving around a grocery store owner from Aluva, his wife and three kids. Justin Varghese is the music composer and Suhail Koya the lyricist. Ajmal Babu shot the film while Ranjan Abraham edits it. Thomas Thiruvalla Films is producing the family drama.