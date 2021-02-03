WATCH | 'Operation Java' trailer promises a thrill ride

By Express News Service

Following the teaser launch a while ago, the makers of the upcoming investigation thriller Operation Java has now released its trailer which went viral within hours of its launch, and one can see why.

As promised by director Tharun Moorthy in an earlier interview with us, the footage is raw, gritty and evokes a sense of realism.

Operation Java draws inspiration from actual crime cases and revolves around an extensive police operation to nail the culprits involved. Judging by the trailer’s visuals, the film seems to be dealing with multiple cases which could be interconnected.

It introduces a host of diverse characters portrayed by actors Vinayakan, Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lukman, Vinitha Koshy, Alexander Prasanth, and Binu Pappu among others. The film was shot in Thiruvananthapuram, Vaikom, and Tamil Nadu.

The technical team includes composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Nishad Yusuf, cinematographer Faiz Siddik and production designer Dundhu Ranjeev. Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar worked on the sound department.

The film is bankrolled by V Cinemas International.