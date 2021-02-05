Dulquer Salmaan to produce Saiju Kurup-starrer

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan has announced that his production house Wayfarer Films is co-producing the Saiju Kurup-starrer Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. The film, directed by Arun Vaiga and scripted by Rajesh Varma, also features Premam actors Siju Wilson and Shabareesh Varma alongside Johny Antony, Sabumon Abdusamad and Jaffer Idukki. It marks Dulquer’s sixth production.

Sharing the news, Dulquer wrote, “Thrilled to announce Production No 6 under Wayfarer Films! “Upacharapoorvvam Gunda Jayan” made in association with My Dreams Entertainment. Starring some lovelies like Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Shani Shaki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya, Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati, Uthara among others.”Eldho Isaac is the director of photography and Kiran Das, the editor. Bijibal wrote the music to the lyrics by Harinarayanan.