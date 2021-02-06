Run Kalyani, Kalla Nottam win awards at YIFF

By Express News Service

Geetha J’s Run Kalyani and Rahul Riji Nair’s Kalla Nottam has bagged top honours at the recently concluded Yellowstone International Film Festival (28 Jan - 4 Feb).

While the former won Best Director for Geetha and Best Actress for Garggi Ananthan, the latter picked up the Best Screenplay Award. This year’s edition of the festival was conducted virtually.

Run Kalyani has already won awards at the Kolkata International Film Festival, International Film Festival of Thrissur, and the New York Indian Film Festival. Kalla Nottam recently won Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for Best Feature Film at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The latter also screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Run Kalyani is on its way to its screenings at more than ten venues simultaneously all over India, organised by the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), at the 17th Asian Women’s Film Festival by the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT), Delhi and back home opening the prestigious Soorya Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on March 8.