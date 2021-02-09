STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Cocktail' fame Diana Penty to make Malayalam debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Diana will also be seen in "Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love", a love story, along with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salman with Diana Penty (Photo | Diana Penty, Instagram)

Dulquer Salman with Diana Penty (Photo | Diana Penty, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Diana Penty on Tuesday commenced shooting for her next, a currently untitled movie with South star Dulquer Salmaan that will mark her foray in the Malayalam cinema.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture with Salmaan.

"Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride," Penty captioned the post.

The film is being directed by noted filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, best known for movies like "Notebook" and "Evidam Swargamanu".

Salmaan, popular for movies such as "Ustad Hotel", "Bangalore Days" and "O Kadhal Kanamani", is also backing the project through his production banner Wayfarer Films.

Formerly a model, Penty started her acting journey with 2010's "Cocktail", co-starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Over the years, she has acted in movies such as "Happy Bhaag Jayegi" and "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran".

Her upcoming projects include "Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love", in which she will star alongside Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diana Penty Dulquer Salmaan
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp