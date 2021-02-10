Kunchacko Boban's next 'Bheemante Vazhi' completes shoot

By Express News Service

Thamaasha director Ashraf Hamza's second feature Bheemante Vazhi has completed filming at Malappuram. It is Chemban Vinod Jose's second script after Angamaly Diaries. An April release is expected.

The film produced by Chemban Vinod, Aashiq Abu, and Rima Kallingal has Kunchacko Boban and Chinnu Chandni playing the main leads along with Chemban in an important role. Angamaly Diaries and Jallikkattu fame Gireesh Gangadharan cranked the camera while Nizam Kadiry handles editing. Vishnu Vijayan is composing the music to Muhsin Parari's lyrics.