Popular singer Naseem passes away due to cardiac arrest in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Singer MS Naseem passed away here on Wednesday following a stroke. He was a major presence in the playback and theatre music in Kerala.

His songs for the dramas of the Kerala People's Art Club (KPAC), Sivagiri Kalasamithi, Changampuzha Theatres and Kozhikode Brothers were quite popular. He has sung for films 'haryaye Avasyamundu', the debut movie of actor Sathar, and 'Anantha Vruthantham'.

Naseem had organised several TV shows, stage shows and was an active performer in the Doordarshan and AIR. His documentation on the history of the theatre, film and Ghazal music traditions was reference material for researchers.

His documentary "Mizhavu" had won a national award. He had also done documentaries on the lives of Mohammed Rafi and AT Ummar.

The 'Ayiram Ganangal Than Ananda Lahari' directed by Naseem and telecast on the Doordarshan, was documentation of the Malayalam music tradition. The end came while he was busy with the production of a documentary on Naushad.

Among the several honors that came his way included the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi's award for best singer in 1997 and State TV awards, four times. He was an employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board for 27 years. After retiring as a superintendent in 2003, he became more active in the music field. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.

"He proved his mettle as a stage and TV show organiser and documentary maker. His ganamela performances made Malayalees endeared to him. He had an active presence in Akashvani and Doordarshan," the chief minister said in a message.