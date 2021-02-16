Kunchacko Boban-Arvind Swami to team up for Malayalam-Tamil film

By Express News Service

Arvind Swami is returning to Malayalam cinema after 25 years, for a thriller project helmed by Theevandi director Fellini TP.

Titled Ottu (Betrayal), the film will be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

Kunchacko Boban will be sharing the screen with Arvind Swami in a lead role, making it their first onscreen collaboration.

Ottu has a script by S Sajeev, and will be produced by the August Cinemas banner run by actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan.

AR Rahman’s AH Kaashif, who composed the music for August Cinemas’ previous production Pathinettam Padi, has joined the team.

The film is reportedly expected to go on floors by the 27th of this month with a plan to release in July. Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Goa are being eyed as the filming locations.