Suresh Gopi to reunite with Joshiy for 'Paapan'

Two Malayalam cinema titans are teaming up after a long hiatus. Director Joshiy will direct Suresh Gopi in a crime thriller titled Paapan.

Nyla Usha plays the female lead, with Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai (Poomaram, Kung Fu Master), and Gokul Suresh Gopi filling up the other integral roles. Kaniha and Asha Sarath are also part of the cast.

The title poster was released by the makers online. Scripted by C/o Saira Banu fame RJ Shaan, Paapan is Joshiy’s follow-up to the hit Porinju Mariam Jose starring Joju George and Nyla.

Interestingly, Paapan has the backing of Porinju’s producer David Kachappilly. The latter’s son, cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, is also returning along with composer Jakes Bejoy.

Suresh Gopi’s previous collaborations with Joshiy were the blockbusters Lelam, Pathram and Vazhunoor. Shyam Sasidharan will edit while Vishnu Govind and Sreesankar will design the sound.