It’s a wrap for Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s 'Randu'

By Express News Service

Filming has concluded for Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Anna Reshma Rajan starrer Randu. Directed by Sujith Lal and scripted by Binulal Unni, the film also stars Indrans, Gokulan, Tini Tom, Irshad, Sudhi Koppa, Mala Parvathy, Vishnu Govind and others.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays an autorickshaw driver in the film billed as a political satire which takes on topics like religion and caste.

Prajeev Sathyavarthan, who co-produced Finals, is bankrolling it independently under the banner of Heavenly Movies.

Aneesh Lal helmed the camera, and Manoj Kannoth handles the editing. Bijibal composed the tunes to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed.