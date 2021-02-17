Sharafudheen, Grace Antony's next 'Pathrosinte Padappukal' is a comedy

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal co-writer Dinoy Paulose recently announced his next, Pathrosinte Padappukal, directed by Afsal Abdul Latheef.

The film, written by Dinoy, will have Sharafudheen, Grace Antony, Naslen (Thanneer Mathan-fame), and Saajan Bakery-fame Ranjitha Menon. Filming has begun.

Dinoy, who made a strong impression playing Mathew Thomas’ brother in Thanneer Mathan, also has a starring role.

Johny Antony, Suresh Krishna, Shammi Thilakan and James Eliya are additional cast members. Dinoy is also a cast member in the film produced by Marikar Entertainments.

Speaking to us about the film, Dinoy says he thought of a full-fledged comedy when everyone else was “doing thrillers or anything possible to do within the pandemic-induced constraints” and that he wanted to write something that would please family audiences.

“The film is a combination of comedy and romance elements,” he continues, adding, “It’s about a man Pathrose, his family and the problems they have to handle. There is also the love story of one of the characters. It’s a big film with a lot of characters.”

Director Afsal shares that Pathrosinte Padappukal happened as a result of his friendship with Dinoy.

​“I believe in making films that entertain the viewers, and this will be one of those,” he assures. Pathrosinte Padappukal has Jayesh Mohan as the director of photography, and Jakes Bejoy as the composer. The team is planning a 38-day shoot in Vypin, Ernakulam and Munnar.