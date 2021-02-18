AR Rahman to appear in Mohanlal’s Aaraattu?

By Express News Service

The upcoming Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan film Aaraattu is nearing completion and, as per reports, AR Rahman will appear in the film in a pivotal scene.

The big-budget film, which has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead, has a few portions left to complete.

The film has already wrapped up its key segments in Ottappalam and Ootty.

If the news of Rahman’s involvement is true, then Aaraattu will mark his reunion with Mohanlal after 29 years.

Rahman composed the music for the actor’s blockbuster Yoddha, directed by Sangeeth Sivan. Rahman is also reportedly doing the score for the Prithviraj-Blessy film Aadujeevitham.

Scripted by Pulimurugan-fame Udayakrishna, Aaraatu has music by Rahul Raj and cinematography by Vijay Ulaganath. Shammeer Muhammed is the editor.

Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty and Swasika essay the other cast members.

B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations is jointly producing the film with Sajeesh Manjery.