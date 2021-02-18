Director Vinayan's '19th Century' adds Kayadu as Nangeli

By Express News Service

Following Siju Wilson’s casting as Araattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in his upcoming epic Pathonpathaam Noottaandu (19th Century), director Vinayan has announced the female lead, Kayadu Lohar, a Pune native cast in the role of another iconic historical figure, Nangeli.

The filmmaker unveiled a poster featuring Kayadu and Siju Wilson in battle mode, with their war faces on.Sharing the update, Vinayan wrote, “Happy to inform all that the filming of Pathonpathaam Noottaandu is progressing smoothly. What makes me even happier is the strong hope that Siju Wilson and Kayadu can find a spot in Malayalam cinema’s hall of fame.”

Aside from Velayudha Panicker and Nangeli, Pathonmpathaam Noottaandu is also expected to feature Kerala’s own Robinhood, Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film has cinematographer Shaji (Pulimurugan, Madhura Raja), editor Vivek Harshan, lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed, and composer M Jayachandran on the crew.