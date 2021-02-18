Irshad-TG Ravi's 'Avakashikal' to be out in March

By Express News Service

Filmmaker N Arun’s Avakashikal, starring TG Ravi and Irshad, is gearing up for release in March. RealView Creations is backing the film which has a script by Arun.

Aside from TG Ravi and Irshad, it also stars Anju Aravind, Jayaraj Warrier, Saju Navodaya, Sohan Seenulal, MA Nishad, Anoop Chandran, and Bindu Aneesh.

Besides, the film’s cast also features Assamese theatre artistes. Avakashikal is set against the backdrop of a village and discusses the complexities of national politics.

The film, which has Perumbavoor and Assam as locations, has Vinu Pattat and Aayilyan Karunakaran on the camera and AR Akhil on the editing.

Rafeeque Ahammed and Parvathi Chandran wrote the lyrics, with Mineesh Thampan providing the music.