Prithviraj may star in Mohanlal-directed Barroz

By Express News Service

In a Facebook post expressing his thoughts about Drishyam 2 and his admiration for the efforts of Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal, and Murali Gopy in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran hinted at an appearance in what is assumed to be Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz.

"Class is permanent.. I repeat.. PERMANENT! Georgekutty is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. Cheta.. I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you!" wrote Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to shoot for Rathish Ambat's second directorial feature, Theerpu, written by Murali Gopy. Theerpu also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Vijay Babu, Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup, and Hannah Reji Koshy. Rathish made his directorial debut with Kammara Sambhavam, also scripted by Murali Gopy.