STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Of elusive women and minimalism

A look at two distinct entries from the 25th edition of IFFK

Published: 21st February 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kayattam (A’hr) [Malayalam]

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s new film A’hr (Kayattam) is one of the strangest entries at IFFK 2021. However, it is decipherable somewhat. Co-produced by and starring Manju Warrier, the film has the actor playing someone whose mystery remains hidden even after the end credits roll, and that’s easily the best part of this experimental film. 

One wonders if the mythical connotations wouldn’t have been obvious enough had the makers not given a hint as to the nature of ‘Maya’, the protagonist, in the opening crawl. We also get clues about the character through songs by an indigenous group. Though some of these songs test our patience, the placement of the others makes perfect sense.

At times, Kayattam feels like the third part of a trilogy that began with S Durga. As in that film and Sanal’s last film Chola, we see voyeuristic male eyes trying to gauge the nature of the relationship between a man and a woman. Before making the characters’ motives clear, Sanal takes us through stunning landscapes — captured mostly in wide-angle by Chandru Selvaraj.

The Woman Who Ran [South Korea]
Like the Japanese master Yasujiro Ozu, South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo seems to be making the same film twice. Despite the familiarity, the fresh insights into human nature that he brings reminds us that we are watching a different film.  Though having Korean characters and often the same set of actors playing them, these films address themes that speak to a global audience.

The Woman Who Ran revolves around multiple female characters. The conversations are intimate and soul-stirring, and the emotions fluctuating and contradictory. The women discuss existential subjects and mundane aspects of everyday life — love, divorce, relationships, food, health, and more. Sang-soo makes stunningly astute observations about people. Sang-soo is careful not to infuse his filmmaking with much glamour.

He employs the most simple framing techniques and often uses zooms to cut from one particular shot to another — say a wide to a medium shot — instead of cutting to it. Cinephiles familiar with the works of Eric Rohmer and Richard Linklater may find enough to appreciate in The Woman Who Ran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp