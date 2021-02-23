STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Aanum Pennum' slated for March 26

The first poster, featuring Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Parvathy Thiruvoth and Asif Ali, was shared by Tovino Thomas on his social media.  

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:38 AM

Aanum Pennum

Poster of Aanum Pennum

By Express News Service

After Kerala Cafe and 5 Sundarikal, a new Malayalam anthology project is on the way. Titled Aanum Pennum, it features three segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Jay K, and Venu. The makers are aiming to release it theatrically on March 26. 

​Venu directed the Asif Ali-Parvathy segment based on Uroob’s Rachiyamma. Venu penned the screenplay himself. 

The Roshan Mathew-Darshana Rajendran segment, directed by Aashiq Abu, is based on Unni R’s screenplay. It also features Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Basil Joseph, and noted screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam. 

Ezra director Jay K directed the Joju George-Samyuktha Menon segment based on a screenplay by Santhosh Echikkanam.

Venu, Shyju Khalid and Suresh Rajan worked on the cinematography while Saiju Sreedharan, Beena Paul, and Bhavan Sreekumar managed editing duties.

Bijibal and Dawn Vincent worked on the music while Gokul Das and Jyotish Sankar handled production design. CK Padmakumar and M Dileep Kumar are producing Aanum Pennum.

Rajeev Ravi is presenting the film.

