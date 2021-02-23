STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal commences work on 'Barroz'

As per reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also have a role in the film. Santosh Sivan has joined as director of photography.

Published: 23rd February 2021

Mohanlal has commenced the pre-filming work on his much-anticipated directorial debut.

By Express News Service

After a brief delay, Mohanlal has commenced the pre-filming work on his much-anticipated directorial debut, Barroz. 

The art department has been working on the sets at Kochi. The 3D fantasy project, based on a concept developed by Mohanlal and My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnose, is expected to roll next month.
Mohanlal will also enact the titular role of Barroz, a ghost who has been guarding the priceless treasure of Vasco Da Gama for centuries and is awaiting his true successor. 

Raphael Amargo and Paz Vega will play Vasco Da Gama and his wife, respectively, and Shayla McCaffrey as a child character who has a significant role in the story. 

As per reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also have a role in the film. Santosh Sivan has joined as director of photography.

Goa is a primary shooting location. Aashirvad Cinemas, the banner behind Lucifer and the Drishyam films, is bankrolling it. Child musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram is composing the music.

