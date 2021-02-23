Motion poster of Chathur Mukham unveiled

By Express News Service

The first look motion poster of Manju Warrier-Sunny Wayne starrer Chathur Mukham is out. The makers revealed that the film belongs to the techno-horror genre, a first in Malayalam cinema.

Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V directed the film which is jointly produced by Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas of Jiss Toms Movies.

Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian wrote the script. Chathur Mukham is co-produced by Sanjoy Augustine, Bibin George, Lejo Panicker and Antony Kuzhivelil. Abhinandan Ramanujam (Amen, Nine) is the director of photography, and Manoj (Action Hero Biju) did the editing.

Manu Manjith penned the lyrics while Dawn Vincent wrote the background score and handled the sound design.

Vishnu Govind is credited as audiographer.