First footage from 'Aarkariyaam' out

By Express News Service

The first footage from cinematographer Sanu John Varghese’s directorial debut, Aarkariyaam, is out. A music video titled Chiramabhayamee, it presents the characters played by Parvathy Thiruvoth, Sharafudheen, and Biju Menon.

Home is the theme of the song, which shows us the dynamics between the three characters. Biju Menon plays the father to Parvathy’s character while Sharafudheen plays her husband. The video also gives us a few dialogues that reveal the contrasting personalities of the father and daughter.

Aarkariyaam was filmed after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. The pandemic is part of the narrative, which follows a Malayawli couple’s road trip to Kerala from Mumbai. G Srinivasa Reddy helmed the camera. Aashiq Abu and Santosh T Kuruvilla are the producers. Aakarkiyaam will hit theatres next month.