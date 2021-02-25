Fahadh Faasil completes first schedule of 'Malayan Kunju'

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Fahadh Faasil’s Malayan Kunju has wrapped up after a 26-day shoot. The Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial, penned and shot by Mahesh Narayanan, is expected to be completed in another month.

Fazil and Fahadh-Nazriya’s home banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends are jointly producing the film. Recently, it became known that Deepak Parambol is also sharing the screen with Fahadh.

Arjun Benn is editing the film and Sushin Shyam, composing the music. Meanwhile, Fahadh has completed two films post CU Soon — Dileesh Pothan’s Joji and Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s Irul.