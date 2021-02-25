STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tsunami' makers release unique teasers

It is touted as a “0% Stress” entertainer, starring Innocent, Mukesh, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Aju Varghese, Aradhya Ann, and others.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:23 AM

'Tsunami' poster

'Tsunami' poster

By Express News Service

Following the first teaser in which Dileep calls Innocent to enquire about the film, a second teaser featuring a conversation between Mukesh and Ramesh Pisharody has been released by the makers of Lal and Lal Jr’s new directorial Tsunami.

It is touted as a “0% Stress” entertainer, starring Innocent, Mukesh, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Aju Varghese, Aradhya Ann, and others.  The makers promise that fans of Innocent’s classic performances will be delighted by his antics in Tsunami, which is based on a true story by Innocent. 

The first teaser had Innocent telling Dileep that this is not an unseen story but a “Kanda” katha, which hints at a hilarious incident judging by the animated visual that pops up at the end. But in spite of it, the makers assure it’s a “U certificate” film cleared to release on March 11. Alex J Pulickal shot it and Ratheesh Raj edited. It has lyrics by Lal and music by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.

