Malayali filmmaker from Hollywood preps his next

By Express News Service

Among the many guests at IFFK 2021 was Sandeep JL, a stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker based in Hollywood.

In a brief chat with us, Sandeep shared that after his action-thriller Outrage, released last year, he is gearing up to direct actors Louis Mandylor and Robert LaSardo in another action-adventure this year.

Interestingly, Louis is also part of an upcoming Malayalam action movie starring Babu Antony, titled Power Star.

Sandeep, who is also an actor, has appeared in the films he wrote and directed. Originally from Kottayam, the filmmaker moved to the United States at the age of 20.

He started his film career in Hollywood as a stunt coordinator and slowly moved up as an actor and director.