Actor or footballer or both? IM Vijayan-starrer 'Mmmmm' shortlisted for Oscars

While it has been known for a while that IM Vijayan can act just as well as he used to play football, the former Indian captain is achieving feats which even some of the superstars of Indian film industry haven't achieved yet.

Vijayan-starrer 'Mmmmm' (sound of pain) has been shortlisted as one of India's entry for the Oscars as it was part of over three hundred and fifty movies which made the cut in the first round. The voting will start on March 5 and the official nominations will be announced on March 15.

"All this while, I was primarily known as a footballer and it's a huge part of everything that I am today because the sport gave me everything. But after this, I don't know if people would start thinking of me more as an actor first and footballer second. I have done a lot of films in the past but to star in a movie which has been shortlisted for the Oscars is something that is very rare and it is massive. When I got the news, it felt amazing that such works are starting to be recognised and finding its space," said Vijayan.

Mmmmm also happens to be the first film to be made in the Kurumba tribal language which is one of the dialects spoken in the tribal belt of Attappadi located in Palakkad district of Kerala.

The movie centres around a man belonging to the Kurumba tribe who collects honey for a living and is gradually coming to terms with modernisation that is affecting his village and the environment.

During his playing days, Vijayan was the most nonchalant craftsman who made things look effortless on the field, and he carries the same attitude when in front of a camera.

"It was a very unique role and I was unrecognisable. But when you just focus on what the Director wants you to do and think as the character, it all comes naturally to you. Very similar to listening to what your coach wants you to do on the field. Since I enjoy acting, it becomes easy but the role required a lot of effort and I hope I did justice to it," he added.

Vijayan keeps adding one feather after another to his cap. Just a week ago, he was promoted as the Assistant Commandant in the Kerala Police force and was also appointed as the director of the Kerala Police Football Academy which was recently inaugurated.

For a man who is considered one of the icons of Indian football and even acted in a National Award winning movie alongside countless others, this latest feat is right up there.

"It is as good as winning a national award in movies or any trophy in football. When talking about movies, people have been raving about Mohan Lal's movie Drishyam 2 recently. I hope everyone will start talking about this movie as well because of the message that it has to convey," he added.